Ultras from Salernitana attack and threaten the daughter of the Pescara coach to let her win

Some fans of Salernitana, Italian Serie B team, they attacked and threatened this sunday at daughter 18-year-old Pescara coach Gianluca Grassadonia on the eve of this Monday’s match between these two clubs.

The attack occurred at night between this Saturday and Sunday in Salerno, where this Monday Salernitana plays for promotion to Serie A against Pescara, when the daughter of visiting coach Grassadonia received pushing, insults and threats, according to Pescara himself lamented in an official note.

Salernitana fans they had been threatening Grassadonia’s family for several days, Pescara coach, but born precisely in Salerno, apparently so that his rivals do not resist in the meeting this Monday.

“After five days of threats to our family, this madness is unacceptable. Our daughter has been assaulted with pushing and kicking so that his father understands … All this for a football game, “Grassadonia’s wife wrote hours later in a message on Facebook.

The Italian police are investigating those responsible for the aggression and Pescara reported that he will not appear at a press conference as a form of solidarity with his coach and his family. “What happened last night leaves us deeply shaken“is the message that Pescara posted on his Twitter account.

Avevamo già prompt la nostra grafica, ma oggi le mamme ci forgoneranno. Quello accaduto questa notte Salerno ci lascia deeply scossi. #. – Pescara Calcio (@PescaraCalcio) May 9, 2021

El Salernitana, second classified, he needs to win this Monday against Pescara, already mathematically descended to Serie C (third category of Italian football) to return to Serie A 22 years later.