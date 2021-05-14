Ultraman will have an animated movie on Netflix with a new story

Netflix is ​​working on an animated Ultraman movie, according to Variety. After succeeding with an animated series in 2019, which by the way was renewed for a second season, the Japanese franchise will bet on a feature film whose objective is bring the character to the same level of popularity of Godzilla and Pokémon. Despite the difficulty of the above, Netflix has the necessary resources for Ultraman to aspire to become a greater hero.

According to the aforementioned medium, the animated film of Ultraman will be the responsibility of Tsuburaya Productions, which will resort to computer generated graphics (CGI) to make it possible. For its part, Shannon tindleAn animator who has participated in projects such as Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, he will fill the position of director and screenwriter. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time that Tindle has directed a feature film. You will not be alone, because it accompanies you John aoshima in the y direction Marc haimes in the creation of the script. These were Tindle’s first statements:

“Making this movie is a dream come true. What started out as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman, somehow turned into a real Ultraman movie. All thanks to the incredible trust of the Tsuburaya Productions team and the support of Netflix Animation. We’ve assembled a great team of stars and I can’t wait to share our unique vision of Ultraman with the rest of the world. “ Shannon tindle

The Ultraman film bets on a new story

Netflix knows that to reach the widest possible audience you need interesting narratives. It is for this reason that the Ultraman tape bet on a completely new story. Although this might cause concern among the character’s most die-hard fans, apparently they will respect the identity of the same. Of course, they will welcome other elements that allow you to stand out in a global audience. In other words, they are not directing the film towards a specific niche.

At the moment it is known that the story will focus on Ken Sato, a popular baseball player who returns to Japan with the purpose of becoming Ultraman. However, his plans go awry when he is forced to raise a newborn kaiju, the offspring of his greatest enemy, as his own son. Sato will also have to deal with his relationship with his father and the plans of the Kaiju Defense Force ”, complements the synopsis.

The first image that accompanies this publication is a first preview of the film. Variety describes that, despite being an animated feature film, it will not follow the visual style of Japanese anime. Regarding the cast, there is no confirmation yet, although it will supposedly be made up of Japanese and Western actors. Netflix has so much confidence in the project that they anticipate that Ultraman “will surely become the favorite superhero of a new generation.”

