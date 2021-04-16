ultra-resistant devices for extreme conditions with military certificate

Acer has just launched two new devices in its Enduro Urban series, an ultra-resistant laptop and tablet capable of supporting extreme cold or hot environmental conditions without altering its operation, as well as the action of dust and water splashes. Both have the MIL-STD 810H certifications of military quality that guarantee their hardness, according to the Chinese manufacturer in a note.

Acer has designed these devices for professionals who have to work with their computers outside the office, in environments where normal appliances would easily break. And in the case of the tablet, also for children who are used to carrying them from one place to another.

Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop: technical characteristics

Acer ENDURO Urban N3

SCREEN

14 inch

RESOLUTION

1920×1080

PROCESSOR

Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7

PRINCIPAL MEMORY

Up to 32GB DDR4

GRAPHICS

Nvidia GeForce MX330

STORAGE

Up to 1TB SSD

CONNECTIVITY

USB Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4, SD card slot.

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY

Intel Wi-Fi 6

AUTONOMY

13 hours

WEIGHT

1.85 kg

AVAILABILITY

During the third quarter of 2021

PRICE

Unconfirmed

Hard shell, powerful interior

The main characteristic of the Acer Enduro Urban N3 is its high exterior resistance, although it can also boast of quite powerful technical characteristics. This 14-inch device includes anti-drop reinforced corners, ports, speakers, buttons and a waterproof fan and even a drainage system to expel any liquid that penetrates inside.

His resistance is such that he has obtained the MIL-STD 810H military quality certificate, which supports its ability to withstand extreme temperatures, higher drops, splashes and the action of dust.

All this external reinforcement makes its weight and dimensions are somewhat higher than those of the notebooks that have recently hit the marketIt weighs 1.85 kilograms and is 21.95 millimeters thick.

Beyond its sturdy frame, the technical characteristics of the Acer Enduro Urban N3 notebook are also remarkable. This device incorporates processors of up to the 11th generation Intel Core i7, depending on the chosen model, and integrates an Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics, an SSD hard disk of up to 1TB and 32 GB of DDR4 memory, powerful hardware offering extensive capabilities for demanding workloads and heavy programs.

In terms of connections, it has a USB type C port, Thunderbolt 4, SD card slot and Intel 6 Wi-Fi. Its screen is IPS FHD (1920×1080) with 450 nits of brightness that allow you deliver sharp, well-contrasted images even in bright outdoor conditions. Acer claims that it can reach a range of up to 13 hours.

Acer Enduro Urban T1 tablet: technical characteristics

Acer ENDURO Urban T1

SCREEN

10-point touch, 1920×1200 with 450 nit brightness

PROCESSOR

Four-core

DRUMS

Up to 8 hours

CHAMBERS

Rear: 5MP Front: 2MP

WEIGHT

595 grams

SOFTWARE

Android 10 (Go Edition)

AVAILABILITY

During the third quarter of 2021

PRICE

Unconfirmed

A tablet that doesn’t need a cover

With the Acer Enduro Urban T1 tablet, the user can do without an accessory that has become almost indispensable for these devices: the cover. Like the laptop of the same family reviewed previously, one of its main features is its reinforced frame that provides great resistance to falls, shocks, extreme environmental conditions, water and dust.

It is also certified for resistance by MIL-STD 810H, its corners have been reinforced with protectors, its frame is made with materials that absorb shock and its ports, buttons and speakers are waterproof. Weighs 595 grams and is 9.8 millimeters thick.

Regarding your screen, it is 10-point touch screen with 1920×1200 resolution with 450 nit brightness, so it offers good resolution outdoors. In addition, it is equipped with the antimicrobial component Corning Gorilla Glass.

Otherwise, tare the Android operating system 10 (Go Edition)It has a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

Price and availability

Both the Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and the Acer Enduro Urban T1 tablet will be available in Spain during the third quarter of 2021But the Chinese manufacturer has not specified its launch price at the moment.