Ultra-processed foods: the effects on your body if you eat every day

In recent months everything has been said about the processed products and their devastating health effects. In principle it is important to understand that most foods require some degree of processing and that does not mean that they are always bad for the body. However, chemically processed foods, also called ultra-processed foods, tend to be high in sugar, artificial ingredients, refined carbohydrates, and trans fats. It is with this group that you have to be especially careful, not in vain they are one of the major contributors to obesity and a long list of chronic diseases.

What happens with ultra-processed foods is that for years their consumption has been standardized, as well as being incredibly accessible and available. In such a way that modern Western society has become accustomed to consuming them excessively, in fact there is data in which it is confirmed that in recent decades the intake of ultra-processed foods has increased dramatically throughout the world. These foods now represent between 25% and 60% of the reliable source of daily energy intake of a person, in much of the world.

The first is the first. Processed foods are those that have gone through changes or some type of industrial processing before reaching the table so that we can consume them. Through various methods we can have certain foods throughout the year (even when it is not in season), they also become safer because when using treatments with high temperatures certain harmful bacteria are destroyed and in some cases some additives are added which prevent fats from decomposing or developing harmful fungi and bacteria. It is also normal for certain foods to go through mechanical processing, such as when grinding beef, steaming vegetables or pasteurizing food, these processes do not necessarily make the food unhealthy. A basic and very simple rule to measure the consequences according to the type of food: If no chemicals or ingredients are added, the safety of the food will not be diminished.

However, there is a difference between mechanical processing and chemical processing. Therefore, ultra-processed foods are those that have been chemically modified through the use of refined ingredients and artificial substances with little nutritional value. On many occasions they are usually called “cosmetic” foods and we find them in everyday foods, which we usually normalize. Among the most worrisome are: frozen or prepared meals, pizza, cakes and industrial pastries, products made with processed cheese, breakfast cereals, cookies and chips, sweets and ice cream, instant noodles and soups, cold cuts, nuggets, fish sticks , sodas and other sugary drinks.

Recently a large study that involved the participation of more than 100,000 adults, had very relevant findings. It found that eating 10% more ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with an increase of more than 10% in the risks of chronic diseases of the cardiovascular type, coronary heart, diabetes, obesity and cerebrovascular disorders. The researchers came to this conclusion after taking into account the intake of saturated fat, sodium, sugar, and fiber. Another attention-grabbing study enrolled 20,000 adults, and found that eating more than 4 servings of ultra-processed foods a day is associated with a increased risk of all-cause mortality Worst? For each additional serving, the risk of all-cause mortality increased by 18% and is a leading cause of weight gain.

What happens in the body when consuming ultra-processed daily?

Although the consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with a long list of conditions, which deteriorate the quality of life. We gave ourselves to the task of summarizing 8 of the most worrying risks of basing your daily diet on these types of products.

1. Increased risk of cancer: A five-year study of more than 100,000 people found that every 10% increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a 12% higher risk of cancer. Experts associate among the main reasons its inflammatory effects, which increase the presence of free radicals and with it the risk of certain types of cancer.

2. Too much sugar, sodium, and fat: It’s no secret to say that ultra-processed foods include unhealthy levels of added sugar, sodium, and fat. These ingredients make food make food taste better and have a longer shelf life, however are the key to increasing the risk of serious health problems and chronic. Such as obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, depression, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

3. Null nutritional value: The high degree of processing that foods that fall into the ultra-processed category go through, strips them of their basic nutrients and is in fact the reason why in the food industry they are often fortified with fiber, vitamins and minerals. In addition, we cannot forget that they are very calorie dense and highly addictive. Processed foods like these are also designed to stimulate the brain’s dopamine center to “feel good,” so we’re always going to want more.

4. Direct cause of overweight and obesity: Undoubtedly, one of the main health problems caused by excessive and daily consumption of ultra-processed substances is increased body fat, leading to being overweight or obese. In fact, there is a study headed by the University of Navarra, which included the participation of 8,451 university students who used to abuse the ultra-processed. The results were overwhelming since during the follow-up of the study, 1939 students began to suffer from overweight or obesity derived from the daily intake of this type of food. In addition to being faster to digest than unprocessed whole foods, they make the body burn much less energy and promote a sedentary life.

5. Intake of artificial ingredients: It will probably surprise you but it is a dingo fact to consider, it is estimated that around 5,000 substances are added in basic and everyday consumer products. Most of them have never been tested by anyone other than the company that uses them, therefore they hide significant health risks. Among the main ones are additives to change color, texture, taste and smell, as well as ingredients such as preservatives and sweeteners.

6. Direct cause of cardiovascular disease: Weight gain causes an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, or stroke. We also cannot forget that ultra-processed foods stand out for their excessive salt content, which increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The same happens with monosodium glutamate, an additive that enhances the flavor of food. In fact, through some studies, it has been proven that excessive intake of salt and monosodium glutamate, not only favors weight gain; it is associated with oxidative stress, memory defects, and epilepsy.

7. Beware of diabetes: The daily consumption of ultra-processed foods, which are normally rich in sugars, significantly alters the level of glucose in the blood and makes us more prone to diabetes. If we repeatedly reach a daily consumption of 200 grams of refined sugar, insulin is triggered and glucose cannot enter the cells, which creates a alteration at the metabolic level that can lead to insulin resistance.

8. High cholesterol: Of course, an excess of ultraprocesses raises blood cholesterol, although it is usually associated with foods rich in saturated and trans fats, it is also caused by uncontrolled sugar intake. Insulin resistance causes glucose to begin to accumulate in the arteries. In short the result is chaotic: high levels of glucose in the blood, as a consequence hypertension, increased triglycerides, decreased HDL cholesterol and increased LDL.

