An X-ray source revived among our galactic neighbors, the Magellanic Clouds, after 26 years of remaining silent. Amar Deo Chandra and other Indian astronomers now consider that it could be an ultra-luminous X-ray pulsar (ULXP, for the acronym in English of this category of objects), as they tell in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The outbreak has exhibited a brightness of more than a million suns and occurred on the Magellan Bridge, a stream of gas and stars linking the Magellanic Clouds, two of the closest galaxies to us (they are satellites of the Milky Way ) and two of the farthest objects still visible to the naked eye.

The X-ray source, named RX J0209.6-7427, was registered for the first time in 1993, due to an outbreak that lasted six months, but it would only be recorded about twelve years later, in a review of the satellite data. ROSAT. The specialists determined that it was a Be / X-ray binary star system; that is, it is made up of a pair of stars, one a compact object and the other a Be-type star, a large, bright blue star.

These types of explosions, in their most common, less energetic versions, are explained as follows: the star Be throws matter as a consequence of its rapid rotation, which parks around it in the form of an equatorial ring of gas. When the compact object, usually a neutron star, reaches its closest approach to its companion in its orbit, it draws matter from that disk; As a consequence of this accretion process on the neutron star, the X-ray emission occurs. But in the most powerful explosions, such as RX J0209.6-7427, the mechanism must present some differences.

After six months of eruption in 1993, RX J0209.6-7427 fell into a dormant state, in which it remained 26 years; no further investigation was possible. And so on until the new eruption, in November 2019. Amar Deo Chandra and his collaborators investigated the phenomenon with data from the Indian space observatory Astrosat. The extreme power of its X-ray emission and its pulsating nature have led the team to consider that this Be-star and neutron-star binary system meets some of the characteristics of the category of objects known as ultra-luminous X-ray pulsars, or ULXP. Ultraluminous X-ray sources usually have a black hole as a “motor” (perhaps of the so-called intermediate mass, that is, larger than those of immediate stellar origin and smaller than those in the center of galaxies), but Seven were already known, pulsating, that had to be linked to a neutron star. RX J0209.6-7427 would be the eighth specimen of that type, the second closest to us (one is known in the Milky Way), and the first detected in the Magellanic Clouds; of the other seven, two are also Be / X-ray binaries.

The ULXP appear as mere points in the sky, but their brightness is comparable to that of millions of suns. A neutron star is the residue of a dead star; compresses its mass, similar to that of the Sun, in a tiny radius of about ten kilometers. The RX J0209.6-7427 neutron star rotates once every nine seconds. The authors have shown that it accelerated its rotation throughout the outbreak (without the period remaining around nine seconds). It is common for this to happen, but in this case the acceleration was especially intense, a thousand times greater than usual in an X-ray pulsar accreted from a Be star. That means, the authors write, that the rate of accretion must in turn have been between 500 and 1000 times greater than in the most common case. There are several hypotheses about the exact mechanism that creates such luminous “X-ray fireworks” in ULXPs, but these are only possible processes.

