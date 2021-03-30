ultra-light gaming headset with RGB light effects

They inherit features from the Kraken X and BlackShark V2, and They are designed for prolonged use thanks to improved comfort. With Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Razer introduces the new Kraken V3 X gaming headsets. Following in the footsteps of the bestselling Kraken X, the V3 Xs are designed for extended wear, providing enhanced comfort, optimized sound for immersive gaming sessions, and Razer Chroma RGB lighting. for a total gaming experience.

40 mm

They are equipped with the TriForce 40mm drivers, the patented design of which was first introduced to the market with the BlackShark V2 range. They incorporate 7.1 surround sound. Paired with the Razer HyperClear microphone, these headphones provide crystal clear communication during games, with zero interference. All this with a total weight of 285 grams; They are constructed with hybrid fabric and memory foam ear cushions.

At competitive price

The Razer Kraken V3 X is the brand’s most affordable headphones with Razer Chroma RGB technology, Razer’s proprietary RGB lighting technology system that offers more than 16.8 million color options.

79.99 euros

www.razer.com