Ultimatum from Dana White to Donald Cerrone: “He will have one last chance”

Donald Cerrone | Image: Sporting News

In his last six fights Donald Cerrone (36–16) suffered five losses and one draw. (reverted to no result when his opponent tested marijuana). He has not won since May 4, 2019.

It is not an exaggeration to say that despite being a legend the «Cowboy» is in the worst moment of his sporting career.

Donald Cerrone, before his last chance

It is too early to know when he will have his next fight, but it could be his last in the UFC. As MMA Fighting collects, in a recent interview Dana White was asked if it will be his last chance to win in the Octagon and he said yes.

At the same time, the president also wanted to praise that Donald Cerrone is always ready to fight. So he is totally willing to grant him that in his new fight he drops to 155 pounds.

Now it would only be necessary to know who his opponent is in his return to lightweight and what happens between the two in the Octagon.. Obviously, no one wants Donald Cerrone to have to leave the UFC. On the other hand, if you were to do it, there is no doubt that you will have many offers to compete with other companies in the MMA industry.