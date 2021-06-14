‘Ultimate Team’, the goose that lays the golden eggs of Electronic Arts

The past few days may not have been easy for Electronic Arts after its recent cyberattack. However, that doesn’t mean the company has no reason to celebrate. At the beginning of this month, the video game developer firm released its figures for fiscal year 2021 and one piece of data stood out from the rest: the shocking amount of money generated through Ultimate Team mode.

During the aforementioned period, EA had income of $ 1,620 million only through the game mode available in the FIFA, NHL and Madden NFL franchises. This represents 29% of the company’s annual revenue, which was $ 5.6 billion.

Electronic Arts Ultimate Team modes allow players to create their own virtual teams. In this way they can win, trade or buy different packs or individual items, such as player cards. Of the three titles that include this game mode, FIFA is the one that gives the most revenue. This is because it has a much higher global adoption than ice hockey and football variants.

Ultimate Team, a money-making machine for Electronic Arts

According to Front Office Sports, from 2015 to date, Electronic Arts has had income for more than 7,000 million dollars only from the hand of Ultimate Team. This clearly speaks to the popularity of this variant, especially in relation to the FIFA saga.

Since its launch in October 2020, FIFA 21 has amassed more than 25 million players, both on PC and consoles. However, not all of it has been good news regarding this topic.

While the Ultimate Team mode has been a commercial success, it has also given Electronic Arts some headaches. Shortly after the launch of FIFA 21, for example, a Dutch court fined the American developer 10 million euros. This was due to the refusal to remove the loot boxes from their football franchise..

EA sports video games are not the only ones offering “loot” of this type, but their wide reach among young audiences makes them an important target in the judicial world. In some countries, work has been going on for several years to prohibit or limit the loot boxes, considering that they promote gambling.

But beyond the criticism and setbacks, Ultimate Team is the goose that lays the golden eggs for Electronic Arts and is far from disappearing from its most popular titles.

Read this too …