After the arrival of the first three installments of the saga Ultimate Ninja Storm to Nintendo Switch, it was more than clear that Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 would also see the light on Nintendo Switch. And it is that, despite having some detractors, the Ultimate Ninja Storm saga has been one of the best has been able to transfer the action and tension of the manga and anime in which the world of video games is inspired.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto It arrives on the Nintendo console with a large number of playable characters, many hours of content, and presenting itself as “the definitive game” of everything that involves the Naruto universe. Despite this, surely more than one fan is asking the same question. Has Bandai Namco managed to bring all the good things from this game to Nintendo Switch? Well, we will discover the answer thanks to this, our analysis.

Well, not so fast. Before starting this analysis at all, I would like to clarify some points to keep in mind:

It is not really necessary to know about Naruto to enjoy the combats, but it does require a certain level of knowledge to understand and enjoy the story mode, you can watch the anime Naruto and Naruto Shippuden and then connect with Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to BorutoNo knowledge of manga and anime: Boruto is required. If you can afford it, it would be ideal to play the previous titles in the Ultimate Ninja Storm saga. This review has no relevant spoilers. I am aware that the game is now available on other platforms, but this review is focused on it as NEW on Nintendo Switch.

The will to fire

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto It closes the Naruto story by focusing on the final arc of the Fourth Ninja World War. Now with all the nations of the ninja world united under one standard, the time has come to curb the ambitions of the two great villains of this bow. Of course, this does not mean that everything is said, because this last section is full of revelations and some other surprises. Although the axis of this game is fighting, we can divide it into two quite different parts. The first of them is Story Mode, a mode where we are told the last leg of Naruto’s story, while the second focuses on exploration and giving us freedom to explore the ninja world at our whim.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch edition features all downloadable game contentSo to these two parts we must add a new Story Mode focused on Boruto’s first arc, new characters (The Four of Sound are back!) and two new stories for Adventure Mode. The latter focus on Gaara and Shikamaru to allow us to learn a little more about the psychology of both characters after the war, and how they now have their sights set on the future, on the generation that will happen to them.

By and for fans

As I mentioned before, the axis of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto They are the fights, ones that are quite intuitive, easy to master and have various difficulties and parameters that can be adjusted to suit the player. Thus, it is possible to compete with the AI ​​in fast battles, custom tournaments, challenges for experts and even relive great battles from all Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. If you know this little, you can always opt for the local cooperative mode, one that encourages friendly rivalry and in which the hours fly by. Returning to combat, I appreciate that the system is not complicated or not very accessible, since allow any Naruto fan to enjoy great moments at your own pace and without getting frustrated.

Already entering the field of “fanservice” (I’m talking about the good, don’t worry), we find ourselves with the option of creating special auctions by combining different teams or skills. This feature existed from the titles on PlayStation 2, but it is in this installment that is exploited to the fullest and gives us phrases and attacks that we could only dream of. A clear example of this is having Itachi and Shisui combining forces as great friends and team.

With about 124 characters (and many alternative costumes), the ninja squad is not at all negligible, although some absences such as Kurenai or Anko are missing, characters that are not the most popular in the saga, but have been present in all previous deliveries. The absence of some ninjas that appear during the first Boruto arc and whom we can face but not control is not fully understood either. The latter does not detract from the great work done bringing the largest roster of fighters existing to date in the saga, but we would have liked to add them to our team.

Intuitive is also the RPG component of the game, one that is quite fun and does quite a few hours. This time we can invest in touring various corners of the ninja world with great freedom, performing missions or the many random events that the game offers. The latter, despite being interesting at first, become repetitive and do not have much variety, but still worth it thanks to their good rewards.

But, if yours is a much more competitive aspect, we have the online mode. A way in which there are thematic events with great rewards and in which, of course, we can compete with players from all over the world. Yes, the level is quite high, so I do not recommend trying it until you have invested a good number of hours in the other modes.

You don’t have to worry about finding rivals, because it doesn’t take too long to do so. So, unlike many other Nintendo Switch games, online is quite active and it works very well through a Wifi connection. Like many other titles, a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is required to fully enjoy this mode.

To finish, I would like to break a spear in favor of Story Mode, because although it takes some licenses with respect to the original work, it is all in favor of providing a feeling of epicity that few anime and manga franchises adapted to video games have achieved .

A ninja performs sacrifices

Unfortunately, the fact of enjoying a game like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto on a console like Nintendo Switch it requires sacrifices. Portability is wonderful and it is appreciated to play in bed, but this would not have been possible without sacrificing some details in the graphic and technical section. At a graphic level, the game is markedly lower than the versions for other platforms, but still manages to look good. So well that when fighting, small details such as the quality of some textures can be overlooked in favor of the great experience that is being lived. Yes, the beauty of visual style This saga is something that no one can question.

See also

It should be noted that the entire game is translated into Spanish, as well as other languages.

Some cuts have also been made in performance, and these are noticeable, especially in Adventure Mode. In this mode we find quite serious frame drops in the central area of ​​Konoha. Normally I would overlook them, but they are quite awkward and sometimes the character seems to move in slow motion. Seeing the positive side, we enjoy quite fluid and spectacular combat in which no matter how powerful our attacks are, the frame rate is constant.

The musical section for its part is simply impeccable. To the voices in Japanese (the originals of the anime), we must add having Chikayo Fukuda (.Hack //) as a composer, a figure that has been delighting us with his talent for music since Naruto’s beginnings in the world of video games, and that this time gives us again melodies to remember.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – Your way to the ninja

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto It is a great closing for the story of Naruto and the Ultimate Ninja Storm saga. Its large amount of content, as well as the fact that it connects quite emotionally with the next generation of ninjas, are the perfect bridge to the titles of the saga that we may see in the future.

Some sacrifices have been made to release this last part on Nintendo Switch, it would be foolish to deny it, but at the end of the day a game has been achieved that is fun and remarkable within the Nintendo console catalog (and that you can play anywhere ). Perhaps we are not facing a game capable of satisfying the bulk of “hardcore” players in the fighting genre, but we are facing one that will make any Naruto or Boruto fan happy.

We have analyzed Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto thanks to a digital code provided by Bandai Namco. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

Your way of the ninja

Despite having specific performance problems, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto is the most complete and perfect title in the entire Ultimate Ninja Storm saga. With simply stunning visual style and soundtrack, his forte is within the reach of his combat system. One that also has a good number of characters to choose from.

PROS

The most complete game in the Ultimate Ninja Storm saga without the need for extra payments

Many hours of gameplay thanks to its various modes, all accompanied by a great soundtrack

An intuitive and fairly novice friendly combat system

CONS

Very noticeable frame drops in Konoha (Adventure Mode)

The secondary missions, despite being entertaining, are quite repetitive, being, on many occasions, a messenger.

Related