The work of the Japanese director Makoto Shinkai, ‘Your Name’, officially arrived in 2016 and quickly positioned itself as another success after the legacy that the creator of “5 centimeters per second” has achieved at 47 years of age.

This is how the history of Kimi no Na Wa It has inspired more than a fan of Japanese animation, with a story that induces the viewer to the importance of our own person.

During its launch and when it was a trend, with the most exciting innocence, the rumor began to spread that you would find true love with the person you saw that movie.

Spoiler alert!: The above, making an analogy to the scene when the protagonists, Taki and Mitsuha, meet at the train station sharing the bond that would eventually unite their destinies.

Now, a story coming directly from the Japanese country, claims to have succeeded. Through Twitter, the user @ ganpon714 shared his story that has been trending to this day.

Ganpon invited a girl to enjoy the tape, who later left. Today, and with the recent premiere of ‘Weathering With You’ as the director’s new proposal, he assures that he returned, but today as his wife.

“I thought everything was over, but today she is my wife”

There are more than 122 thousand reactions that have involved the publication on the social network, to which similar stories are also added. Do you think you could be the lucky one?

3 年前 、 君 の 名。 を 一 緒 に 観 る と 結婚 す る ら て ツ イ ッ タ ー で っ て て っ っ は 女 女 は 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女 女言 だ け 言 っ て 帰 っ た。 当時 は や っ ぱ り ナ シ か と 思 っ け ど 、 そ の は 気 の き に に 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁 嫁お – が ん ぽ ん (@ ganpon714) July 19, 2019

You can check out the official trailer for the movie, below:

