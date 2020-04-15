The RPG of Fairy Tail It continues with its round of revelations, since we recently knew that it will have DLC once its launch has taken place and that the possibility of adding a photography mode is also being studied. However, the information on this occasion is not related to the game modes, but rather to the characters themselves, as the inclusion of 4 protagonists in a special way, to make these turn-based battles even more exciting. We tell you each and every one of the details in the following lines!

Ultear, Lyon, Flare and Minerva join the Fairy Tail team as supporting characters

While we already knew that we would have a large list of playable characters in this Fairy Tail RPG, we now know that these will not be the only ones that will participate in the combats. In the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Famitsu it has been confirmed that Ultear Milkovich, Lyon Vastia, Flare Corona and Minerva Orland will also be present, but they will do it as supporting charactersThat is to say, that, although they are not playable, they will be present in the contests to carry out actions that the players will not be able to control, but that will be of great help to defeat each and every one of the enemies that stand in the way of the The world’s most famous wizard guild of manganime.

In this way, and with the confirmation of these 4 characters, we can only continue to wonder if other of our favorite Fairy Tail protagonists will also be present in this way in this long-awaited title. And you, what other characters would you like to support the fighters in the intense battles that will not leave a single player indifferent?

