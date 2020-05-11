The goals that Manuel Neuer defends are always hot. The signing of Alexander Nübel, coming from Schalke 04, has caused a new conflict in her. Is now Sven Ulrich, second goalkeeper of the Bavarians, who has meddled in the ‘war’ over goal Bayern.

04/20/2020

Act. 04/21/2020 at 12:34

CEST

Oscar Cubero

Ulreich’s representative has made it clear that his representative will continue to be the Neuer, although the club has signed a U21 international goalkeeper with a long future. Some statements for the Kicker newspaper that come two days after the number 1 goalkeeper has ‘exploded’ against the directive, since details of his next contract have been leaked.

In fact, Nüber’s contract has been another of the triggers for Manuel’s anger. According to various German media, the signing of Bayern has agreed with the entity a clause where they are guaranteed a few games as a starter in each season. For this reason, Jürgen Schwab, representative of Ulreich, has stated: “Bayern is a competitive society, so we’ll see who is the substitute goalkeeper “.

Manuel Neuer wants to remain the starting goalkeeper at Bayern | .

Ter Stegen has also suffered the ‘anger’ of Neuer and Bayern. Tired of being in the shadow of Neuer, the Barcelona goalkeeper has stated on more than one occasion that he is ready to be the starter in Germany, but both Manuel and his club They have ‘threatened’ the national team to stop taking their players to play for your country if this happens.

Neuer spoke in his day about the signing of Nüber and guaranteed that “Bayern already has a terrific number two”, assuming it was a covered position, although he recognized that “It is a great signing”.

