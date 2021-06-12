Ulisi wins the fourth stage, Pogacar continues to lead

06/12/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

The Italian Diego Ulisi got this Saturday 39th career win by imposing itself on the fourth stage of the Back to Slovenia, 164.1 km between Ajdovscina and Nova Gorica.

Ulisi beat for one second to the leader, the Slovenian Tadej pogacar, and to italian Matteo Sobrero, who accompanied him outstanding in the last kilometer. TO 27 seconds the polish arrived Rafal Majka already 48 the British James shaw.

The day reserved for the runners five mountain passes, including the one that housed the goal.

Three Spaniards –Urko Berrade, Jon Irisarri and Antonio Soto– they got into the initial getaway of eight runners who acquired a two and a half minute lead at km 30.

The adventure lasted until they were missing 12 kilometers. The first group caught up with them on arrival in ascent to Ravnica, second-rate. At the finish line, after the climb to Nova Gorica, Dieg Ulisi prevailed, who resisted an attack from the Pogacar leader and beat him for a second.