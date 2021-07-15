Ulises Rivas warns his teammates before his return with the Warriors

After missing much of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX due to injury, midfielder Ulises Rivas has reported to the Santos Laguna preseason under the tutelage of the coach Guillermo Almada.

In a press videoconference, the 25-year-old Mexican midfielder confessed that he was happy to contribute again to the cause of the Warriors and that he will fight for a place in the starting eleven in the 2021 Apertura.

“To add, more than anything that. To return and contribute to the team on the field, I really want to add. I am very strong, eager and eager to return, not only do you see me in physical tests and I am much better now”, express.

In addition, midfielder Ulises Rivas affirmed that after what he experienced in the last tournament, the commitment to achieve the titles of the Leagues Cup and the Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX is latent in the group.

“My teammates set the bar very high last tournament and it is the same as what we can aspire to. There is an international tournament where we will seek not only to compete, but to win,” he declared.

