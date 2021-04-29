Uli Latukefu joins the cast of the film Black Adam

At the beginning of this year, Uli Latukefu debuted on American television as a younger version of Dwayne johnson in the series “Young Rock”. Now, Deadline reports that Latukefu will be reuniting with Johnson in the movie “Black Adam” few weeks ago.

The medium has not given details about the role that the actor will play, but logic invites us to think that Latukefu could play a younger version of Black Adam in the film, although at the moment it is nothing more than a simple assumption.

Latukefu’s other previous credits include “Marco Polo,” “Alien: Covenant,” and Taika Waititi’s upcoming comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Also, Latukefu recently finished filming a movie called “Black Site.”

Today also, the actor Aldis hodge, charged with bringing Hakman to life in the film, has announced on his Instagram that he has started shooting his scenes for the film. He did this by sharing a photo of his trailer / dressing room door.

Black Adam was the original champion of the magician Shazam, as was briefly recounted in the movie “Shazam!” This solo film is expected to delve into that story. In the film, Johnson will be joined by Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Black Adam from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The film will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Via information | Deadline