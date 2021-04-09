Ukrainian public officials accumulate 46,000 bitcoins

Key facts:

The declaration made by public employees corresponds to the year 2020.

Of 791,872 officials who exposed their assets, 397 said they had bitcoin.

The Opendatabot platform presented a report on April 7, in which it announced that 652 public officials of Ukraine have 46,351 bitcoins (BTC) accumulated in their coffers, in addition to other cryptocurrencies, after they presented their wealth declarations corresponding to the year 2020.

According to data from the Ukraine-based firm, out of a total of 791,872 officials who submitted their statements, 652 registered that they have cryptocurrencies. From that group, 397 (61.1%) confirmed having bitcoin; 24.2% ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency of Ethereum; 4.2% litecoin (LTC) and the remaining 10.7% other crypto assets.

With regard to the distribution of the workers of public bodies that have cryptocurrencies in their possession, 11.8% perform functions in city councils from that country. Another group of officials who own bitcoin is represented by members of the police with 8.9%, in third place are employees of the defense ministry with 5.8% and the other 73.4% are part of councils of district and other dependencies of the State.

The study highlights the particular case of deputy Vyacheslav Mishalov, which has two years in a row registering the most cryptocurrencies to its credit. In the last statement he reported that it has 18,000 bitcoins.

Mishalov is followed on the list Lensky Peter Sergeevich, First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy in Vietnam with 6,528 bitcoins and Urbansky Alexander Igorevich of the Odessa Regional Council has 5,328 bitcoins.

The information presented by Opendatabot demonstrates how the adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to grow around the world, but especially in Eastern Europe.

In fact, a study by the firm Chainalysis, called the Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, presented in September 2020, confirmed that in Ukraine, Russia and Venezuela are the most active retail users of digital currencies.

The Ukrainian platform concluded the study by highlighting that cryptocurrencies in Ukraine “do not have a legal status and it is impossible to investigate their origin. In theory, they can declare any amount in bitcoin without providing any evidence of its actual existence.

In Opendatabot’s opinion, the lack of legislation in this area represents a “risk of financial abuse”, since the declared bitcoins could be used in the future to explain “illicit income”. In Ukraine cryptocurrencies are listed as an intangible asset in the returns.

Ukraine advances in its digital currency issued by a central bank

The cryptocurrency boom has had a major impact on the Ukrainian economy. To such an extent that the Ministry of Digital Transformation signed an agreement with Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), in January of this year, to develop a modern ecosystem of digital assets, which will accompany the digital currency issued by a central bank (CBDC).

The Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation and IT, Oleksandr Bornyakov declared at the time, that the cooperation with the SDF “will contribute to the development of the virtual assets industry and its integration into the global financial ecosystem,” CriptoNoticias reported.