FILE PHOTO. Musicians of the Ukrainian Radio Symphony Orchestra wear face masks while participating in one of the first rehearsals after a relaxation of the blocking measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kiev, Ukraine. May 15, 2020. REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko.

KIEV (.) – The Ukrainian radio symphony orchestra made its first recording of a concert for television, radio and online platforms since the confinement measures for the coronavirus were partially relaxed in early May.

The musicians wore protective masks that matched their dress suits. Although two of them generally share a music stand, they had to follow the rules of social distancing and this affected the performance of the orchestra, art director Volodymyr Sheyko told ..

“Now it is difficult since they do not feel the shoulder of the other, they do not feel the elbow of a friend. Some connections were broken due to the distance and also due to the masks, since the faces of the people express unconscious messages during the interpretation and musicians react to them, “he added.

Founded in 1929, the Ukrainian radio symphony orchestra belongs to the UA state public broadcaster Suspilne, which links two fully Ukrainian television channels, four radio stations and regional divisions.

Because the orchestra produces content mostly for radio and television, its musicians are able to play again, unlike their colleagues whose concerts for a live audience are still prohibited by coronavirus restrictions.

Sheyko said the music industry was suspended by the situation.

“Many music bands lived on ticket sales, all commercial bands, commercial organizations and even philharmonic rooms that are not fully covered by the state budget,” he said.

“So there is a problem. It is a problem of loss, national losses because there is no nation without culture,” he concluded.

(Report by Margaryta Chornokondratenko and Sergei Karazy, Edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)