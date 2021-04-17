Ukrainian MPs want to jail people who do not disclose cryptocurrency holdings

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Serhii

The Ukrainian parliament has voted in favor of a bill that proposes hitting people who hide large holdings of cryptocurrencies with long jail terms.

According to an official document from the Verkhovna Rada, the nation’s parliament, the bill passed with a majority of 283 votes, but will now return to committee stage before a second reading.

The proposed law would penalize false statements and misrepresented data on tax returns, and it comes after several public officials downgraded their crypto holdings following ominous noises from an anti-corruption agency.

The terms of the bill state that in cases where undeclared cryptocurrency holdings exceed $ 4,050, violators could be sentenced to prison for up to two years behind bars. The courts could also impose fines of between US $ 162,000 and US $ 203,000.

Even those who, in the face of evidence proving their wrongdoing, confess and agree to pay the tax bills will not be exempted from criminal responsibility, the authors of the bill wrote.

Perhaps concerning for public officials who recently declared a huge crypto stash including a collective 46,351 BTC, and many of them suddenly claiming that they had made mistakes in their statements, the proposed new law promises even tougher measures for public officials. and politicians. . If no amount of crypto from this group is declared, public officials would be sent to prison for a possible two-year period.

Yesterday, Forklog reported that it had seen a document from the group Blockchain4Ukraine interparty by MPs and industry leaders that proposed to force public officials to list the addresses of any crypto wallet they own to show how much they currently have, a move that could be tricky for any official or MP who chooses to store their crypto offline .

As reported, a MP, Kira Rudik, leader of the Holos (Voice) Party, recently redeemed her cryptocurrencies.

