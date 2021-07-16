Ukraine’s grain harvest reaches 8.6% of sown area for 2021 campaign

KIEV, Jul 16 (.) – Ukrainian fields have harvested 5.5 million tonnes of grain from 8.6% of their sowing area, with an average yield of 4.16 tonnes per hectare, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday. Farming.

The volume includes 2.9 million tons of barley, harvested in 27.8% of the area with a yield of 4.29 tons per hectare, and 2.5 million tons of wheat with a yield of 4.11 tons, said the ministry.

Favorable weather could help Ukraine harvest about 76 million tons of grain this year, up from 65 million tons in 2020, the ministry said.

Consulting firm APK-Inform said this month that adverse weather conditions in major grain regions could cause significant losses in Ukraine’s barley and wheat crops.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)