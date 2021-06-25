Ukraine’s grain exports unlikely to exceed 45 million tonnes in 2020/21

KYIV, Jun 25 (.) – Ukraine’s grain exports stand little chance of exceeding 45 million tonnes in the 2020/2021 season from July to June, compared to 56.7 million tonnes shipped abroad in 2019/2020, data from the Ministry of Agriculture indicated on Friday.

The data showed 44.485 million tons of grain had been exported or loaded onto ships as of June 25, before the end of the season on June 30.

Another 512,000 tonnes of grains are scheduled to be exported in the coming days, the data showed.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)