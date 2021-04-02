Ukraine’s grain exports plunge 23% so far in 2020/21 season

KIEV, April 2 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen nearly 23% to 35.7 million tonnes so far this season, which ends in June, data from the Ministry of Economy showed on Friday.

Traders sold 14.4 million tons of wheat, 16.6 million tons of corn and 4.1 million tons of barley, according to the data.

So far 82.3% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the 2020/21 season has been used. However, the ministry said this week that foreign sales are unlikely to reach that volume this season.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters and in the 2019/20 season it sold some 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers.

Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a lower harvest, the government has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)