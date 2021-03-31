Ukraine’s grain exports plunge 23.3% so far this 2020/21 campaign

KIEV, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s grain exports have plunged almost 23.3% to 35.06 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, they showed data from the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday.

Traders sold 14.3 million tons of wheat, 16.08 million tons of corn and 4.09 million tons of barley, according to the data.

With the sale of almost 14.3 million tons of wheat, 82% of the total export quota of 17.5 million tons imposed for the entire 2020/21 season has already been used.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters and in the 2019/20 season it sold some 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers.

Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a lower harvest, the government has said.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)