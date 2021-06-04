Ukraine’s grain exports plunge 22.3% so far in 2020/21 season

KIEV, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen 22.3% so far in the 2020/21 season ending in June, to 42.46 million tonnes, data from the Ukraine showed on Friday. Department of agriculture.

The volume included 16 million tons of wheat, 21.6 million tons of corn and 4.17 million tons of barley, according to the data.

Ukraine, which harvested around 65 million tonnes of cereals in 2020, plans to export 45.8 million tonnes this season.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)