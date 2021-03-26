Ukraine’s grain exports fall 22.7% so far in the 2020/2021 season

Bloomberg

Brazil would launch its own covid-19 vaccine in July

(Bloomberg) – Brazil’s Butantan Institute developed its own covid-19 vaccine, which it plans to produce within the next few months and offer to low-income countries to help fight the pandemic. São Paulo-based Butantan It will begin trials for its vaccine, called ButanVac, and plans to have supplies ready by July, institute director Dimas Covas said at a news conference on Friday. Butantan had partnered with China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. to produce the CoronaVac vaccine. Butantan, Latin America’s largest vaccine maker, has faced problems importing certain components to produce coronavirus vaccines and hopes to solve the hurdles through local manufacturing. of everything it requires. The tests could begin in April pending regulatory approval, São Paulo Governor João Doria told the press conference. The plan is to start mass production in May to have 40 million doses ready by July. Production would focus entirely on meeting local demand first before opening up exports to other countries as well. Phase 1 and 2 trials should be conducted simultaneously, followed by phase 3. Trials will also be conducted in Thailand and Vietnam. “The pandemic can be kept under control in North America and Europe, but in Africa, Latin America and poor countries in Asia. , it will remain, ”said Covas, flanked by Doria. “We need vaccines for those countries. That is where we must fight the epidemic to be successful globally. ”There is no doubt that Brazil also needs it at home. Brazil’s vaccination campaign has been plagued by delays, supply problems and political struggles. internal. So far, the country has administered one dose to approximately 6.6% of the population, and only 2% have already been vaccinated with the two doses, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga pledged this week to triple the rate of vaccination to 1 million people per day. The technology is the same as that used to produce flu vaccines, with which Butantan has extensive experience, Covas said. It uses a virus that causes Newcastle disease, which affects birds but not humans, and which grows well in eggs. The widely proven technology means the vaccine is safe and also cheaper, he said. Animal tests showed an increased immune response, Covas said, calling the results in preclinical trials in Brazil and India “excellent.” The tests will include different doses and intervals, Covas said, and there is a possibility that the vaccine will only need a single dose. The new vaccine will not affect the manufacture of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccines locally, according to Covas. The Brazilian government says which plans to have around 550 million vaccines available this year for its population of 210 million.Original Note: Brazil Unveils Its Own Covid-19 Shot With Plans for July RolloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP