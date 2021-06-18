Ukraine’s grain exports drop 22.2% so far in the 2020/2021 season

KIEV, Jun 18 (.) – Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen by around 22% so far in the 2020/2021 season, which runs from July to June, to 43.4 million tonnes, they showed. on Friday the data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The volume included 16.3 million tons of wheat, 22.3 million tons of corn and almost 4.15 million tons of barley, according to the data.

Ukraine, which harvested around 65 million tons of grain in 2020, plans to export 45.8 million tons this season.

