Ukraine wants to make even more history

06/24/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

SF

For the first time in history, Ukraine will play the round of 16. but they don’t want to stop making history.

That stated Mykola shaparenko, Dinamo Kiev midfielder, who said that, with the move to the round of 16 of the Eurocup, they had “entered history & rdquor; of the Ukrainian national team, but who, thanks to their ambition, want to “rewrite it in the future & rdquor ;.

Scared of poland

Ukraine, third in group C, had to wait until the group stage was over to find out if they made qualification or had to go home. Finally, he passed as the fourth best third, the last to get the ticket to eighths.

“We were afraid that Poland would score the third goal as they played very well. But fortune has smiled on Sweden and on us, so we will play in the round of 16 & rdquor ;, he explained at a press conference in Bucharest Shaparenko, who recognized that when Robert Lewandowski he drew against the Nordic team, he was afraid that he would do it again.

In the end, Sweden won and the Ukrainian path was paved The Dinamo player, who still remembers seeing Ukraine as a child triumph over Sweden at Euro 2012, commented that the Nordic team “is an ambitious team that shows character, competes in both areas and has very strong players individually & rdquor ;, analyzing the next obstacle that Ukraine will have.