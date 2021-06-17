UKRAINE VS MACEDONIA, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 17

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Finland vs Russia, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Thursday, June 17.

PREVIOUS

Ukraine faces North Macedonia on Matchday 2 of Group C, with both teams looking to bounce back from matchday 1 defeats to the Netherlands and Austria, respectively.

The Ukrainians, in particular, will be hit hard after their narrow 3: 2 loss in Amsterdam.

While the Macedonians managed to contain Austria for much of their opener, the 3: 1 loss seemed tough in the end for a nation making its debut in a major tournament.

Ukraine will play before Macedonia in the National Arena Stadium at 08:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

UKRAINE VS MACEDONIA Schedules

United States: 09:00 AM (ET) / 07:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 08:00

Ecuador: 08:00

Colombia: 08:00

Peru: 08:00

Argentina: 09:00

Chile: 08:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO SEE THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player