Ukraine tightens Euro 2020 Group C

Selection of Ukraine maintains his hopes of advancing to the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020, after beating North Macedonia 2-1 at the National Arena Bucharest.

With this triumph, the Ukrainians tighten the Group C upon reaching three units.

After having resisted for half an hour, the Macedonian team ended up yielding to the Ukrainian forwards.

Captain Andriy Yarmolenko (29) and Roman yaremchuk (34) scored for the Ukrainian national team, while Ezgjan Alioski he cut differences by sending a penalty to the back of the net that he himself had failed (56).

The team led by Andriy Shevchenko is thus recovering from the 3-2 suffered against the Dutch in Amsterdam.

On the contrary, the mission seems almost impossible for the team led by Goran Pandev: out of the box by Austria (3-1), they have a game left against the favorite of the group with the hope to be one of the four best third.

The North Macedonia goalkeeper kept his team in the game with a penalty saved in the 84th minute Ruslan Malinovskyi. A criminal decreed, after consultation with the VAR, by Fernando Rapallini, the first Argentine referee to direct a match at the European Championship.

But the defeat did not prevent the applause of the Macedonian fans for his team, which is experiencing its first appearance in a major competition.

