Ukraine starts 2021 cereal harvest

KIEV, Jun 18 (.) – Ukraine, a major global agricultural exporter, has started the 2021 grain harvest, shipping the first trucks with grain to Black Sea ports for future export, the port of Nika-Tera.

The port, located in Mykolayiv, reported that it had received the first trucks loaded with barley from Louis Dreyfus’ 2021 harvest.

The government and the Ministry of Agriculture have not reported on the start of the new harvest.

The southern regions of Ukraine traditionally start the harvest in the first half of June.

The Agriculture Ministry said on Friday that the country had completed the 2021 grain planting.

Favorable weather could help Ukraine harvest at least 75 million tons of grain this year, up from 65 million tons in 2020, the ministry said.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)