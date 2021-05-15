Ukraine Says Early Spring Grain Planting Almost Over

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian farmers have almost completed planting of grains from early spring 2021, cultivating more than 1.9 million hectares as of May 13, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

The area includes 1.33 million hectares of barley, 229,500 hectares of peas, 186,800 hectares of oats and 174,700 hectares of spring wheat, the ministry said in a statement.

He added that producers have also planted 3.9 million hectares of corn, which is equivalent to 74% of the area planned for cultivation this season.

The Economy Ministry said favorable weather conditions could help Ukraine harvest at least 75 million tons of grain this year, compared to 65 million tons in 2020.

Experts estimate that the Ukrainian harvest will reach 71 million tons.

The government said that the total planted area is likely to reach 15.5 million tonnes this year, including 7.6 million hectares for spring grains.

