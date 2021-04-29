Ukraine grain harvest and exports could rise in 2021/22, says traders union

KIEV, Apr 29 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s wheat harvest could increase 9.5% to 27.7 million tonnes this year and the higher output would lead to exports to 21 million tonnes in the 2021 season / 22, the Ukrainian trade union of grain traders UGA said on Thursday.

The union said 35.5 million tons of corn and 8.2 million tons of barley could be harvested. Corn exports could reach 30 million tonnes next season, while barley shipments could total 4.2 million tonnes.

Ukraine is likely to export up to 17.5 million tons of wheat, about 24 million tons of corn and about 4 million tons of barley in the 2020/21 season, according to the government and traders.

The government has said it sees the 2021 wheat crop at 29.5 million tonnes, the corn crop at 33.2 million and the barley crop at 9.2 million.

The UGA also said that the soybean harvest could reach 3.11 million tonnes this year, up from 2.75 million in 2020. Exports could rise to 1.6 million tonnes from 1.35 million.

Meanwhile, the rapeseed harvest could decline to 2.5 million tonnes from 2.55 million in 2020, while exports could fall to 2.25 million tonnes from 2.4 million, traders said.

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)