Ukraine mobilized part of its aviation on Sunday to fight a forest fire that broke out the day before in the exclusion zone surrounding the Chernobyl plant, where the worst nuclear accident in history occurred in 1986.

The flames spread over more than 20 hectares on the forest plot around the nuclear power plant, about a hundred kilometers north of the capital, Kiev.

Emergency services said in a statement Sunday that the fire was under control and that no increase in airborne radioactivity had been detected.

On Saturday, however, they had claimed they had “trouble” extinguishing the fire, due to increased radioactivity in some places.

The authorities stated, for their part, that the surrounding towns were not in danger.

Two planes, a helicopter and a hundred firefighters were mobilized against the fire.

Reactor number 4 of the Chernobyl plant exploded on April 26, 1986, contaminating, according to certain estimates, up to three quarters of Europe. After this catastrophe, the authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and a large territory of more than 2,000 km2 was abandoned.

Three other reactors at the plant continued to operate after the disaster. The last one was arrested in 2000, marking the end of all industrial activity in Chernobyl.