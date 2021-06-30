Ukraine beats Sweden and will face the team with the most market value of Euro 2020

06/30/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

This Euro 2020 is being a competition that rewards courage over international renown. Thus, the Netherlands succumbed to the Czech Republic, a team a priori much weaker than one might expect. Thus, the honor is being very important among the national teams in an atypical Euro for being played in an odd year.

Be that as it may, Ukraine has just managed to qualify against a rival of a similar level: Sweden. The Slavs were able to win by the slightest difference of one goal in the 121st minute, that is, in the sparse injury time of the second overtime. This goal saved them from penalties and has made them the chosen team to face the dreaded England.

It should be remembered that the English team is the one more market value has of the entire Eurocup. Valued at more than a billion dollars, the team from the southern country of the British Isles are putting on a real show at their matches. However, as has already been commented, this Eurocup is giving the smaller teams a chance.