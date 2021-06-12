Ukraine agrees with UEFA to wear a shirt with a nationalist motto at the Euro

06/11/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Ukraine arrived this Friday at a interim agreement with UEFA that will allow the Ukrainian team to wear the uniform with the nationalist motto during the European Championship “Glory to the Heroes“, questioned for its” clearly political “nature.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) adopted by unanimity this motto as its symbol, an argument that was presented to UEFA in Rome by the president of the Ukrainian federation, Andrii Pavelko.

“UEFA accepted the decision today of the Executive Committee of the UAF and asked for time to continue studying this issue after the final of Euro 2020, “said Pavelko on his Facebook account.

It was, according to the UAF president, difficult negotiations, which at times was “a deaf conversation“.

However, the Ukrainian association obtained not only permission to wear the uniform during the Eurocup, but to sell freely the Tshirts representing the selection.

“We have shown that ‘Glory to Ukraine’ and ‘Glory to heroes’, the coat of arms on the map of Ukraine, are official symbols of soccer in our country, “he said.

UEFA had initially given the go-ahead to the Ukrainian team, but asked yesterday to the Ukraine national team to remove the controversial nationalist slogan from his shirta, decision that the UAF appealed.

The jersey, which was unveiled in a video on Sunday with Ukraine coach Andrei Shevchenko and the players, sparked protests from Russia, which considers it one “political provocation“.

The map of Ukraine, with the appendix of the Crimean peninsula, whose annexation in 2014 by Russia is not recognized by the international community, surrounds the national coat of arms on a kit designed by the Spanish brand Joma.

In addition, it also includes two slogans that in Russia are associated with the Ukrainian ultranationalists: “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to Heroes”.

The Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmitro Razumkov, said on Thursday that the combination of slogans, used widely during the protests in Maidan Square in 2013, is a official greeting, established by Ukrainian law, and “does not offend anyone’s feelings.”

Since 2018 the phrase is used by Armed Forces of Ukraine as an official greeting.