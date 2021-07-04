Ukraine 2021 grain harvest expected to rise 17% to record 75.8 million tons: official report

KIEV, Jul 2 (.) – Ukraine’s grain harvest in 2021 is expected to increase by around 17% to a record 75.8 million tonnes, due to favorable weather conditions, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture released on Friday.

The harvest, which has already started, could include 37.1 million tons of corn, 28.5 million tons of wheat, 8.3 million tons of barley, 600,000 tons of peas and 500,000 tons of oats, according to the data. seen by ..

(Report by Pavel Polityuk. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)