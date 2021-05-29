UK will seek G-7 countries to disclose climate risks

(Bloomberg) – Britain is pushing the Group of Seven nations to strike a deal that would require companies to disclose more about the risks they face related to climate.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak urged other countries to ensure that global financial markets are playing their part in the transition from fossil fuels to the goal of “net zero emissions”.

The remarks followed a virtual meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bankers, ahead of an in-person meeting in London starting June 4. This year, the UK will lead the G-7 alongside a major round of talks on the environment, so he hopes a G-7 deal this week will generate the necessary political momentum on the issue.

The ambition is to ensure that the largest companies report annually on their exposure to risks and opportunities associated with climate change. Britain has already promised to follow the guidelines first set out by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) by 2025.

The Chancellor “pushed for measures to ensure that global financial markets play their role in the transition to zero emissions, such as better climate-related financial disclosures and support for the development of international financial reporting standards related to sustainability.” the UK Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Speaking after the virtual meeting, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso indicated that an agreement was far from being achieved.

“I cannot comment on what other nations have said, but we are not at a stage of discussions where we have agreed to make disclosures mandatory,” he said. “It is true that in Europe there are many voices that press for this. But it doesn’t make sense that only a few countries do this. It should be discussed in general ”.

Read more

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority shareholder of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, is the chairman of the TCFD.

Original Note: UK Presses G-7 to Tighten Rules on Reporting of Climate Risks

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP