The British government will announce next week the relaxation of more restrictions from next July 4, among them the reopening of pubs and predictably the norm of 2 meter spacing, in order to revive the economy.

The reduction of the alert by the COVID-19 in the country -from level 4 to 3- has encouraged the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to speed up the withdrawal some of the rules imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.

The new threat level of the United Kingdom, which already accounts 42 thousand 589 dead, Implies that it continues to circulate but the risk of contagion is not as high nor does it increase exponentially.

The country reopened this week non-essential goods stores and it is expected that places like pubs, restaurants and cafes Resume business by July 4, provided you comply with the measures.

Two meter distance

Johnson is expected to shorten the 2 meters of social distancing in England, a guideline that is currently being revised, arguing that there is “room for maneuver” in the face of the fall in cases of COVID-19, according to Johnson.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland They have not announced their intentions, but the Scottish Chief Minister, Nicola SturgeonHe has advanced that he will study the new scientific evidence.

Speaking to the British radio station Radio 4 BBC the Minister of Culture, Oliver Dowden, He announced today that the revision of that rule “will conclude shortly in the next few days”, while the head of the Economy, Rishi Sunak, hinted that these regulations will be modified.

The Tory leader faces increasing pressure from members of his party and industrial leaders to change that pattern due to its potential negative impact on various sectors, such as the hospitality industry.

According to estimates by that industry, if it still applies, places like restaurants will only generate around 30 percent of their usual income, while if it is shortened they could rise to 60-75 percent.

The new normal

The draft of a government document with guidelines that will govern the operation of these venues -which should be submitted for consultation-, and to which The Times has had access, stipulates that there will be a limit on the number of people who enter pubs, They will have markers on the floors to ensure social distance.

Customers will be asked to order their drinks through applications and orders will be served at the tables; In addition to having to clean countertops, door knobs and vending machines at least every hour and control the capacity in the gardens.

Restaurants must implement limits on the number of customers, advance reservations will be promoted and disposable menus will be distributed.

In hotels, staircases will be encouraged instead of elevators, and requests for room services will be left at the doors of the rooms.

It includes instructions for gyms and spas, where the number of users will be counted, while reservation systems will be used in swimming pools to avoid too many people at the same time.

The text suggests that the lines of customers outside the premises should be organized next to bollards or lampposts in order to protect people from possible “potentially hostile vehicles”, alluding to possible terrorist attacks.

The so-called British Hospitality Trade Organization admitted today that these guidelines contain “a degree of flexibility” for different businesses to continue with their plans “safely”.

Effects of confinement

The latest national economic indicators, which responded with setbacks and contractions to the economic slowdown due to the closure of shops, bars, restaurants and factories, have contributed to this pressing pressure on the “premier” to withdraw measures.

According to official data, the deficit during April and May was estimated at £ 103.7 billion, £ 87 billion more than in 2019, a record figure.

The gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted 20.4 percent in April with another record monthly drop due to the crisis, while the number of salaried workers with fixed employment fell by 612 thousand people in the three months to the end of May, keeping the unemployment rate at 3.9 percent.

Experts warn that we will have to wait until July to know the impact of confinement on the labor market, where almost 9 million people were suspended from employment.

On other indicators, the consumer price index (CPI) stood at 0.5 percent in May compared to 0.8 percent the previous month, the lowest level since June 2016; and the accumulated debt reached 1.95 trillion pounds (2.16 trillion euros), 100.9 percent of GDP, the highest percentage since 1963, according to the ONS.

In its latest projections, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees a general economic collapse and, in the case of this country, predicts that British GDP will fall by 6.5 percent.

