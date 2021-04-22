UK will have the most powerful weather supercomputer

The UK National Weather Office has reached an agreement with Microsoft to build the most powerful meteorological supercomputer in the world. This ambitious $ 1.6 billion project will allow the island nation to “continue to lead the world in high-performance computing in weather, climate and environmental sciences.”

Currently, the United Kingdom has the meteorological supercomputer Cray XC40, which can perform 16 billion operations per second. Although it is an amazing computational power, the increasingly complex climate models require more power.

The new Met Office machine it will be twice as powerful as the current one and will allow “a better understanding of the climate” and planning activities to protect the country from “extreme weather events.” This includes analyzing changes over time to predict climate change.

Cray XC40 Supercomputer

As an example, when the supercomputer is running it will create detailed simulations of local weather forecasts. This information will be useful for various areas of the country. Emergency services will be better able to respond to floods. Transport, for its part, will be able to better prepare its infrastructure for the future.

“The new supercomputer, backed by a £ 1 billion UK government investment, will act as a catalyst to unlock new skills, technologies and jobs across our economy, from data scientists to artificial intelligence experts, all as part of our efforts to rebuild better and create a cleaner future. Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

What will be the power of the new UK supercomputer?

The Met Office’s new supercomputer configuration is expected to be over 1.5 million processor cores (the XC-40 has 460,000 cores) and exceeds the 60 petaflops. Likewise, to collaborate in the fight against climate change, it will work with 100% renewable energy.

The Met Office has chosen Microsoft for its new project due to its extensive experience in cloud computing. The new supercomputer will be located in the south of the United Kingdom and when it goes live this summer it will be on the list of the 25 most powerful in the world.

