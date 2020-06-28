He British government finalizes a plan with new measures aimed at international tourism. Among other things, study to suppress the fourteen-day mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving in the UK from safe countries such as Spain.

As reported by the public broadcaster BBC, the new travel rules could come into effect from July 6, and the Prime Minister’s Executive, Boris Johnson, is expected to detail next week the list of territories that will have a « air corridor ».

According to the BBC, this list will include Greece, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway, but not Portugal and Sweden, which have experienced a spike in infections.

In place of the quarantine imposed on June 8, which drew criticism from politicians and the tourism sector and prompted a demand from British airlines, the government will now introduce a security system in which it will assign the colors red, amber or green to the different countries according to the prevalence of the coronavirus in their territories.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry will lift travel restrictions imposed on March 17, in the midst of a pandemic, for countries with an amber or green rating, and will review those for all destinations.

People coming from States with the color red will have to fulfill a quarantine, which implies being locked up at home under penalty of a fine of more than a thousand euros.

Travelers arriving in the UK must still provide an address and contact details and wear a mask or some form of face protection on all means of transport, including airplanes and ferries.

A government spokesperson stated that the intention is “Open a few safe routes” to give people the opportunity to ‘go on holiday abroad and boost the British economy through tourism and business’.

The source warned that the Executive “will not hesitate to put the brakes on if the risk resurfaces” and specified that the new traffic light-type system will allow rapid change of measures for each country.