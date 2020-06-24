British pubs will be able to reopen on July 4, as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, revealed on Tuesday. However, the measure, received with great enthusiasm by a good part of the population, could have an important restriction: no broadcasting of Premier League matches. It is one of the most important points in a guide to avoid possible outbreaks of COVID-19 infections with the opening of pubs in the United Kingdom.

Neither music nor soccer. They are two of the main attractions of pubs in the United Kingdom, which can finally reopen on July 4, as announced by the British government. However, there is great fear that this de-escalation measure could lead to a second wave of coronavirus infections in a country that already has a total of 42,647 deaths and, therefore, work is being done to reopen in the safest way.

To prevent pubs from becoming « hot spots », according to The Sun, a guide has been prepared with the measures to be taken, including ban loud music and Premier League broadcasts. They believe that when watching the matches there can be « behaviors of the audience that increase the risk of transmission », such as shouting or hugging among those present.

At the moment, it’s just A tip to keep in mind, but it could become a ban. What is a reality is that those who want to attend the pubs from next July 4, can only do so with people with whom they live or with others from another home, at most. In addition, they will need to leave their contact details in bars or restaurants for 21 days, so that they can be tracked in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.