UK warns of coronavirus: turn off microwave | AP

British media regulator Ofcom has issued a warning to all Britons about the coronavirus pandemic: Please turn off the microwave.

Why the microwave ?. The UK has more than 8,000 coronavirus infections, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and 465 deaths.

Faced with this situation, millions of Britons are working or looking for what to do at home, so digital connections are being saturated.

Ofcom singled out microwaves as the culprits for major problems with Wiffi in homes.

Please turn off the microwave so that the WiFi signal has the necessary power to act in a good way, he shared.

But the recommendation did not only remain in this appliance; It includes things like cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmers, sound equipment, computer speakers, televisions, and monitors. “Therefore, we encourage people to read our tips on how to get the most out of your broadband. , phones and cell phones, and to share them with friends, family and colleagues, to help them stay connected as well, shared Malanie Dawes, CEO.

Virgin Media shared that mobile traffic increased by 94%; while landline calls increased 2.5 million calls per hour.

