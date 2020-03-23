UK warns it will tighten measures if population ignores restrictions

LONDON, Mar 23 (.) – The British Health Minister said that stricter restrictions would be imposed on population movements if citizens did not follow advice to avoid social interaction, warning that eventual measures would also have to remain in place. vigor for longer.

“Well, we are perfectly prepared to do it if necessary, because the goal here is really clear, which is to stop the spread of the virus,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

“Of course we will impose and apply more vigorous measures if necessary. The prime minister spoke yesterday of making these decisions very soon and it is something that we have under constant review.”

(Information from Kate Holton; Michael Holden edition; translated by Tomás Cobos)