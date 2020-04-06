It is a fact that the global pandemic caused by the new coronavirus has been accompanied by an infodemic. An overabundance of good and bad information that hinders the dissemination of truthful and facilitates the spread of conspiracy theories like the one that’s starting to be a problem in the UK.

As surprising as it may seem, in the European country is spreading the false idea that the coronavirus is linked to the fifth generation of mobile networks. So much so that in recent days there have been several burning of mobile phone antenna towers in various parts of the UK.

The conspiracy theory has been widely shared on social networks and other large platforms such as YouTube

And of course, the relationship between 5G and COVID-19 is an absolute falsehood. Although the posts in this regard have been widely shared on social networks and other platforms such as YouTube, including by verified accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, the researchers emphasize that such claims are “pure rubbish” and biologically impossible.

UK government calls on tech companies to help end conspiracy

To prevent the spread of this conspiracy theory, the UK Government’s Secretary of Culture, Oliver Dowden, is holding talks with platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter To “hammer” the message that spreading misinformation about 5G is unacceptable, The Guardian reported Sunday.

However, Google’s video platform, YouTube, has already anticipated the request and on the same Sunday reported that would reduce the amount of content spreading the false link between G technology and coronavirus that it recommends to users. This means that it will limit their spread, although it will not eliminate them if they do not violate their policies.

British authorities want to “hammer” those responsible for Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter the message that spreading misinformation about 5G is unacceptable

The decision was made shortly after new attacks on telecommunications towers were known.. Specifically, four antennas, two from Vodafone and two others shared by the British company with O2, were attacked after three more masts suffered attacks in previous days after rumors linking them to the spread of the coronavirus became popular.

The attacks, in addition to affecting property, it has also harmed people. According to The Guardian, telecommunications engineers have for the past few days faced both verbal and physical threats from people who believe that “radiation from 5G antennas causes health risks and reduces people’s immune systems.”