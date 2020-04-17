LONDON, Apr 17 (.) – The British government was too slow to react on several fronts to the new coronavirus outbreak that could kill 40,000 people in the UK, a renowned public health expert said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially refrained from passing the strict controls that other European leaders imposed, but then confined the population when projections showed that a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

So far, more than 13,729 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, although new official data indicates that the true death toll could be much higher.

“Where were the system errors that led us to probably have the highest death rates in Europe?” Anthony Costello, professor of International Children’s Health and Director of the UCL Institute of Global Health, told the Commission on Health and Care Social.

“And we have to face that reality: We were too slow with various things. But we can make sure that in the second wave we are not too slow.”

The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official number of COVID-19 deaths in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, although its figures only include deaths in hospitals and the actual number is probably much higher.

Costello said the number of deaths in the UK could reach 40,000 and that only 10-15% of the population would then have immunity.

“Recent estimates, even from the chief scientist, is that after this wave, we could see 40,000 deaths by the end of it, and we would only have maybe 10-15% of the infected or covered population,” he said.

“So the idea of ​​collective immunity would mean another five, six waves perhaps to reach 60%.”

Donna Kinnair, executive director of the Royal College of Nursing, told the commission that there was still a problem with testing frontline healthcare professionals in the UK.

