LONDON, Apr 5 (.) – The UK will be forced to impose more restrictions on outdoor exercise if people ignore containment rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Sunday.

Daily exercise, such as walking, running or cycling, is allowed in the UK as long as people maintain social distance.

But any other activity, such as sunbathing, could put others at risk and prolong quarantine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Most people follow the rules, he explained, but if a minority continues to break the rules “we may have to take more action.”

“What we are doing is being absolutely clear that the current rules must be followed,” the health authority added in a daily press conference.

It was feared that the warm spring weather on Sunday would encourage Britons to go to the parks. The Lambeth Council in London closed Brockwell Park on Sunday because many people came to the site the day before to sunbathe or to gather in large groups.

Other European countries like Italy and France have imposed tougher restrictions to prevent people from leaving their homes.

