The UK will test a new coronavirus screening program next week on the Isle of Wight, on the south coast of England, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday as the government seeks to minimize the risk of a second wave of infection.

Suffering one of the worst numbers of deaths in Europe from Covid-19, Britain is confident that the peak of the virus has passed and is now studying how to restart its closed economy and ease social restrictions on citizens.

“This week, we will be piloting new testing, tracking and tracking procedures on the Isle of Wight, with a view to implementing it more widely later this month,” Gove told a news conference.

A mass testing system, coupled with the ability to track people who have come into contact with others who have had the disease, are considered crucial measures to prevent a second spike and facilitate relaxation from a blockade that lasted almost six weeks.

Gove said the system being tested next week would include asking citizens of the island to download a smartphone app, as well as traditional ways to track those who have contacted a patient who tested positive.

“We will be able to ensure that people who suffer from the virus … they and their contacts can be encouraged to stay home, so that we can limit the potential for any outbreak,” said Gove.

The Isle of Wight has about 80,000 families.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

