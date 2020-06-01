The United Kingdom will test five medicines in hospitalized patients with coronavirus, including an anticoagulant and an experimental pill for the treatment of cancer.

These are drugs such as Heparin and therapies that are still in the clinical trial process for conditions such as muscle, lung and blood disorders, which have evidence of powerful antiviral or anti-inflammatory properties.

Heparin is an anticoagulant used to treat heart attacks and is believed to stop blood clotting seen in severely ill patients with coronavirus.

The trials are part of the Accord program involving doctors and scientists, industry, the National Health Service, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the UK Research and Innovation Service.

If proven effective, officials will quickly lead them to major trials of the coronavirus in the UK, involving thousands of infected Britons.

Meanwhile, the death rate from coronavirus continues to drop in British territory after the death of 115 other people was confirmed.

The National Health Service of England today registered 108 more deaths in hospitals, although these figures do not include nursing homes, while in Wales it registered five more deaths, Scotland one and Northern Ireland another.

The latest figures were released after it emerged that nearly 70 hospitals in England did not record any coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.

However, the researchers cautioned that statistics tend to be lower on weekends than on weekdays due to delayed records with fewer employees.

The official death toll in the UK rose to 38,489.

