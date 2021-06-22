UK to relax travel restrictions on vaccinated people

(Bloomberg) – The Boris Johnson government is preparing to allow Britons who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel to more than 150 countries without the need to quarantine upon their return to England later this summer.

Authorities expect the new policy to be approved by the government in the coming days, paving the way for the reopening of international travel to popular destinations in Europe and the United States.

However, the change is unlikely to take effect before August, and ministers are expected to maintain a strict cap on the number of destinations on the so-called quarantine-free travel green list when they deliver an update this week.

Final decisions on quarantine policy and the green list have yet to be made within the government, and both will be subject to scientific advice on the status of the pandemic.

“The goal of the vaccination program is to be able to remove the restrictions,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC radio on Tuesday. “We are working on a plan for people with double vaccination, using tests and to have that testing regimen instead of having to be quarantined in some circumstances.

The affected industry

The aviation and tourism industry has been affected since the start of the pandemic, after governments were forced to shut down international leisure travel to try to prevent passengers from importing the virus. The travel sector campaign is expected to intensify on Wednesday, amid warnings that up to 218,000 jobs are at risk due to current restrictions.

The UK Government currently encodes foreign destinations in a system called a ‘traffic light’, which is based on assessments of pandemic risk, including vaccination and contagion rates. The safest countries are on the “green list” and passengers arriving in England from them do not need to quarantine.

People arriving from 167 destinations on the amber list must self-quarantine at home for 10 days and undergo tests after arriving, while those coming from countries included in the red list, rated as those most affected by the covid, they must quarantine in a hotel.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to release an update to the lists on Thursday, though officials do not expect him to announce any major expansion of the list of safest countries.

Changes in the rules

The government is also due to provide an update on the rule changes, including exemptions for people who have been fully vaccinated, which could also happen on Thursday or June 28, authorities said.

Johnson noted Monday that ministers will examine how to give vaccinated travelers more freedom, but cautioned that “this will be, whatever happens, a difficult year to travel” with disruptions and delays likely to continue.

“The priority has to be to keep the country safe and prevent the virus from re-entering,” he said.

