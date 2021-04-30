UK to open doors to American tourists in May

(Bloomberg) – As part of a plan to gradually reopen the UK’s borders, American tourists will be welcome to travel to Britain, according to the director of London Heathrow Airport.

Progress in the covid vaccination campaign in the two countries would allow the US to be included in the so-called Green List of countries from which people will be able to travel to Britain without the need to remain in quarantine, he said. Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye was interviewed in an interview.

While it wouldn’t necessarily be reciprocal, the move would make it easier to travel to the UK from the United States than from some other parts of the European Union, where coronavirus vaccines have not been rolled out as quickly.

Even a limited restart of services from the US would be a huge boost for Heathrow, which relies on this market for 20% of its traffic. The airport, the busiest in Europe before the pandemic, said passenger numbers in the first quarter remained stagnant at 9%, as current restrictions limit operations at airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd.

Some other locations that would be on the UK Green List include: Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Iceland, as well as some destinations in the Caribbean, the CEO said. Heathrow Airport has been in constant communication with the Government about the impact of the pandemic and plans to resume travel.

