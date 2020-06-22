According to the health minister, it would be in the coming weeks that businesses could return to provide services with their respective security measures

Azteca News –

UNITED KINGDOM.- The Minister of Health of United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday that the country would announce this week its plans to ease confinement by the coronavirus, which could relax the measure of maintaining the two meters of social distance and allow many businesses to reopen in early July.

Many entrepreneurs, especially in the hospitality and leisure sector, have said that the regulation that people must stay two meters away will prevent them from operating when the containment measures are lifted.

« We are about to carry out another step in the plan, » Hancock told the BBC. « This week we will announce more details of steps we can take to ease some of the national restrictions in early July, including July 4. »

Asked if the two-meter rule would change in the plans to be announced this week, the minister said: « I hope we can. »

Hancock said there would be mitigating factors to allow people to get closer to two meters, while limiting the risk of COVID-19 spreading, and that they would set out details on how companies could comply with it.

The minister added that people may have to record their details before going to a pub or restaurant.

« I certainly wouldn’t rule that out, » he said.

« The proposals that we will present are about how the two meters can be reduced safely, with the type of mitigations that we have been talking about, » he said.